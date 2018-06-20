

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOXA, FOX) announced the company has entered into an amended and restated merger agreement with The Walt Disney Company (DIS) pursuant to which Disney has agreed to acquire for a price of $38 per 21CF share the same businesses Disney agreed to acquire under the previously announced merger agreement. This price represents a significant increase over the purchase price of approximately $28 per share included in the Disney Merger Agreement when it was announced in December 2017. The company said the amended and restated Disney Merger Agreement offers a package of consideration, flexibility and deal certainty enhancements that is superior to the proposal made by the Comcast Corp. on June 13, 2018.



Under the amended agreement, Disney would acquire those businesses on substantially the same terms, except that, among other things, Disney's offer allows 21CF stockholders to elect to receive their consideration, on a value equalized basis, in the form of cash or stock, subject to 50/50 proration. The collar on the stock consideration will ensure that 21st Century Fox shareholders will receive a number of Disney shares equal to $38 in value if the average Disney stock price at closing is between $93.53 and $114.32.



Rupert Murdoch, Executive Chairman of 21st Century Fox, said: 'We remain convinced that the combination of 21CF's iconic assets, brands and franchises with Disney's will create one of the greatest, most innovative companies in the world.'



The company has postponed its special meeting of stockholders to a future date in order to provide stockholders the opportunity to evaluate the terms of Disney's revised proposal and other developments to date.



