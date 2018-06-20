Dahua Technology discusses GDPR and Cybersecurity with Industry Leaders at IFSEC

HANGZHOU, China, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dahua Technology, a leading solutions provider in the global video surveillance industry, held a panel discussion over GDPR and cybersecurity, joined by TÜV Rheinland, an independent testing, inspection and certification organization, and Synopsys, a leading software security and quality solution provider during IFSEC International on Tuesday afternoon, June 19, 2018.

With General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) having come into force and cybersecurity awareness continuing to grow in the EU, Dahua Technology has realized the significant changes it may bring to the global security industry. Daniel Chau, Dahua Overseas Marketing Director, Member of Dahua Cybersecurity Committee, affirmed Dahua's utmost attentions to complying with relevant local regulations, as well as the long-term commitment to the local customers.

"Personal data security and data subject rights should be highly respected and protected. GDPR will lead to market changes and non-negligible impacts towards global security players, including Dahua Technology. We are working with industry-leading professionals to support our customers to overcome the challenges brought by the transition," said Daniel Chau. Dahua Technology became the first in the global video surveillance industry to deliver IP cameras and recorders certified by TÜV Rheinland based on the GDPR.

Together with Daniel Chau, Udo Scalla, Global Head Centre of Excellence-IOT Privacy, TÜV Rheinland and Adam Brown, Manager of Security Solutions of Synopsys, held an inspiring discussion over topics including cybersecurity best practices in electronic security applications, GDPR implications within electronic security applications and required actions, and possible effects of GDPR over AI applications in security.

"How we need to change our mindset, and even consider education so people start recognizing their personal data has value and should be managed in the same way our finances are. We know where our money is, but do we really know who has our personal data and how it's used?" Udo Scalla said.

Adam Brown stated, "AI uses video meta-data, which can be personal data, so covered by GDPR. This means AI and GDPR are inextricably linked and GDPR should be considered in companies use of AI technology."

In line with its strong product portfolios, Dahua's commitment to cybersecurity and readiness for GDPR compliance demonstrated its value for the electronic security industry. "We would like to explore a widest possibility between technology innovation and the growing demands for privacy and security. Dahua is devoted to enabling a safer society and smarter living, and we will focus on innovation, quality and service to provide world-class solutions to customers and partners globally," concluded Daniel Chau.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/708513/Dahua_Technology_panel_discussion.jpg