As from June 21, 2018, subscription rights (TR) issued by Savosolar Oyj will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until July 4, 2018. Instrument: Subscription rights (TR) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: SAVOS TR ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011413772 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 156570 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ As from June 21, 2018, paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by Savosolar Oyj will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares (BTA) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: SAVOS BTA ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011413780 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 156571 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Augment Partners AB. For further information, please call Augment Partners AB on +46 8 505 65 172.