

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Actuant Corp. (ATU) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $29.01 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $22.51 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Actuant Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $23.87 million or $0.39 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $317.10 million from $295.43 million last year.



Actuant Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $23.87 Mln. vs. $19.58 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.39 vs. $0.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.36 -Revenue (Q3): $317.10 Mln vs. $295.43 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.32-0.37 Next quarter revenue guidance: $290-300 million Full year EPS guidance: $1.03-1.08 Full year revenue guidance: $1.17-1.18 billion



