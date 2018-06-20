Infobip Rated as the Top Tier One Vendor by Rocco A2P SMS Messaging Report 2018

LONDON, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Infobip, a global communications platform for businesses, has been recognized as a global leader and the top-ranked A2P SMS Tier One provider in the annual ROCCO A2P SMS messaging vendor survey.

The independent survey, which evaluates brand perception, customer experience and competitiveness, recognized Infobip as a top vendor in the sector, with an average score of 4.47.

369 Mobile Network Operators (MNO) across 147 countries were asked to grade vendors on more than 35 performance and leadership categories, and only those providers that reached 4-5 points out of 5 across all categories were awarded Tier One status.

"The ratings were very close this year, as there was much more competition across the board. With 52 vendors, and new elements including the Net Promoter Score (NPS), which measures customer experience and predicts business growth, Infobip has certainly earned its #1 global ranking," said Jason Bryan, CEO of ROCCO.

Participation and support for this year's survey demonstrates that A2P SMS clearly remains an important and effective way to send transactional or marketing SMS globally, which the whole industry is in support of."

"With even more competition this year, we're proud to achieve the highest NPS average grade and be rated number one among the Tier One vendors, for the second time running. Being recognized in the industry for growing our A2P business in an organic way is a significant achievement and reflects our proactive approach to satisfying the needs of our customers and partners," said Silvio Kutic, CEO Infobip.

ROCCO has been providing independent and unsponsored research in the specific niche area of Roaming and Interconnect since 2012. This year's survey featured the greatest number of mobile operator respondents thus far, making it the most comprehensive industry survey of its kind.

About Infobip

Founded over a decade ago by two young developers, Infobip grew into an international business with offices on six continents offering proprietary, in-house developed messaging platform with the capacity to reach over six billion mobile devices connected to over 800 telecoms networks.

Infobip innovates at the intersection of Internet and telecoms technologies, creating new ways and opportunities for businesses and their end users to interact over mobile devices. The company serves and partners with leading mobile operators, OTTs, banks, social networks, tech companies and aggregators.

About ROCCO

ROCCO is the Roaming Consulting Company and produces annually its A2P SMS Vendor Performance reports as well as Market Intelligence Reports into A2P SMS and Firewalls. ROCCO has been providing independent and unsponsored research in the specific niche area of Roaming and Interconnect since 2012. ROCCO provides unique neutral data into the A2P SMS Market as well as many other areas. ROCCO also provides reports in Roaming. Visit Rocco Research here.

