As from June 21, 2018, subscription rights (TR) issued by Allgon AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until July 5, 2018. Instrument: Subscription rights (TR) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: ALLG TR B ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011337385 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 156439 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ As from June 21, 2018, paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by Allgon AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares (BTA) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: ALLG BTA B ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011337393 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 156440 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on 08-528 00 399.