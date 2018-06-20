Duo Security Brings Zero-Trust Protection to Modern Workforce with Sophos Mobile Integration

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duo Security, a leading provider of zero-trust security with Duo Beyond, today introduced an integration with Sophos Mobile that helps organizations confidently support their growing mobile workforce while ensuring strong mobile security, regardless of whether their end-user devices are personal or corporate-issued.

Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) initiatives in corporate IT have left many companies feeling like they need to decide between flexibility and security, with the sea of unmanaged devices emerging on their networks accessing critical data. Duo found that the number of authentications involving mobile devices accessing corporate assets has more than doubled in the last year. In fact, 43 percent of requests to access protected applications and data came from outside of the corporate office and network.

Simply put, employers need to figure out how to grant the flexibility their workforce demands, while ensuring data remains secure and accessible to only trusted devices. The firewall-based security perimeter is no longer enough to protect this highly mobile data.

The integration with Sophos Mobile enables Duo Beyond's Trusted Endpoints (https://duo.com/docs/trusted-endpoints) feature to identify managed and unmanaged mobile devices that are attempting to access their corporate applications - drastically simplifying the enforcement of mobile security policies. By evaluating the device management status before granting user access to web applications, administrators gain robust visibility into all devices connecting to their corporate assets. Fine-grained and easy-to-manage policies can be set based on the security posture and management state of the device, as well as the sensitivity of the application being accessed.

"The way we work is changing and it's our job as security professionals to help enable our workforce. Security practitioners need to think about how we can move beyond traditional mobile device management approaches, as it may not be appropriate for every device," said Ross McKerchar, Chief Information Security Officer at Sophos. "When using Sophos Mobile with Duo Beyond, customers are able to set more informed access policies while accommodating the growing population of personal devices and cloud-based applications. Sophos uses this integration with Duo Beyond and we appreciate the ability to control access depending on the management status of the device."

Most customers are able to configure this integration in just a few hours, reducing the total cost for securing endpoints that access critical applications.

"The modern workforce is becoming increasingly mobile, meaning users expect to be able to work from wherever they want and from whatever device," explained Jon Oberheide, Duo Security Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer. "While this is an incredible convenience for a mobile workforce, the lack of visibility and control over the security posture of personal devices is also contributing to a growing attack surface for organizations. The integration between Duo Beyond and Sophos Mobile helps bridge the gap and gives administrators total control in securing their workforce no matter where their work takes them."

For more information, please visit: https://duo.sc/sophos

About Duo Security

Duo Security helps defend organizations against data breaches by making security easy and effective. Duo Beyond, the company's category defining zero-trust security platform, enables organizations to provide trusted access to all of their critical applications, for any user, from anywhere, and with any device. The company is a trusted partner to more than 10,000 customers globally, including Dresser-Rand, Etsy, Facebook, K-Swiss, Random House, Yelp, Zillow, Paramount Pictures, and more. Founded in Michigan, Duo has offices in Ann Arbor and Detroit, as well as growing hubs in Austin, Texas; San Mateo, California; and London, UK. Visit duo.com to find out more.

Media Contacts

Duo Security

Press@duo.com (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=l5V345cDZ6BL-StQenYh7HE9OodDbjUc5lSeS2gGusKgprGkTKMAslSBk1iZbtjQuCs3Vwlt3b4uCqqA_DHfqA==)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4343b7a3-ab20-4f6e-aa72-92e4407fdcf0 (http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4343b7a3-ab20-4f6e-aa72-92e4407fdcf0)