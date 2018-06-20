Uberall, Inc.: Uberall Turns Mobile Searches into Sales with Enhanced Locator + Pages

BERLIN, June 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uberall (http://uberall.com/en) GmbH, the location marketing solution for businesses competing to attract and win local brick-and-mortar customers, today announced brand-new updates to its Locator products. With Uberall's elevated Locator + Pages, enterprise businesses get complete, user-friendly, customisable maps of their physical locations, while enhanced Pages ensure optimised and relevant, per-location landing pages. Locator + Pages boost SEO and findability online, increasing footfall and growing revenue.

Locators and local pages are the backbone of local, mobile search. With a store locator embedded into a business' website, on-the-go customers can easily get the most current and accurate information about nearby stores and locations. Local pages - found either through the website or through search engines -- deliver relevant content and accurate data tailored to each store or location. An optimised locator and localised pages leads to a 7x increase in customer interactions, converting online shoppers into offline customers.

"Uberall helps convert mobile searches into sales through location marketing," said Daniel Mathew, Vice President, UK of uberall GmbH. "Three-quarters of all smartphone owners turn to mobile search first to find products and services, with nearly 40 percent trying to buy that same day. They are searching locally and are qualified customers. Using a powerful online location finder, plus local pages, optimises local SEO and maximises impact. This increases footfall and - most importantly - grows revenue per location."

With updated Locator + Pages, enterprise businesses - from retailers to banks to restaurants - see a number of benefits.

Locator - Uberall's new Locator makes it easy for consumers to find a company's nearest location or store. Consumers can easily see all locations on an easy-to-read map view. They can then select an individual location, clicking through to see a dedicated store landing page. The latest update to Locator also optimises mobile responsiveness to enhance the on-the-go experience. Locator is a plug-and-play product, easily added to any website, directly integrating into the domain. The new version also delivers more branding and personalisation opportunities, giving Uberall customers full control. This reduces time-to-market to mere days. Additionally, users get unmatched reliability and free product updates.

Pages - For enterprise businesses, Uberall's Pages builds individual landing pages for every location under their brand. Each page is customised for each location, with operating hours, upcoming events (new), contact information, offers, customised products offerings (new), and more. Individualised call-to-action buttons also make it easy for companies to secure a transaction before a customer even walks in the door -- allowing consumers to book appointments, get in touch or find directions to shorten the customer journey. And, with the latest update, each page is indexed across Google, so each can be displayed as results for local searches. This ensures that mobile searchers find locations immediately.



"As more of our consumers shift to mobile devices, local, mobile search is a massive opportunity," said Martin Kreimes, Online Marketing Lead, BIO COMPANY, GmbH. "We are excited to partner with Uberall, who will help us continue to deliver on that through their Locator + Pages solutions. These tools make it easier for us to attract customers and prospects, while helping them find our nearest stores and locations."

"We are enabling businesses to capture their on-the-go mobile audience," added Mathew. "Mobile search is the new 'front door' for any physical location and businesses need a partner to help them take advantage of that. We are driving consumers to brick-and-mortar locations, whether they are on a website with our Locator, or through search engines with Pages."

Uberall empowers businesses to maximise their digital brand footprint while driving new and existing customers directly to their doors. Its flagship Location Marketing Cloud solution enables businesses to create a consistent, engaging brand ecosystem, connecting businesses with consumers at the precise moment they are ready to buy. Locator + Pages is available as part of the Uberall Location Marketing Cloud. All store and location listings and local pages can be easily published and managed through the platform. Because Locator + Pages is directly integrated into the Uberall Location Marketing Cloud, companies get one point of truth for their location data, with one process for updating their online presence. This ensures consistent information on both their pages and other digital channels, optimising resources and reducing marketing complexity, while amplifying SEO value.

Uberall was founded to bridge the gap between online search and in-store purchases. In today's digital world, 88% of all consumers first search for products and services locally online before purchasing in-store. If a business does not have a consistent, rich, engaging digital brand footprint and reputation, buyers will never know they exist-nor will they trust the available information. Uberall's technology provides a consistent, accurate online presence and ecosystem that helps capture new business and support revenue growth.

To date, Uberall counts well-known customers from different industries including Domino's, DHL Group, IHG, Thyssenkrupp, HUK Coburg, and Douglas as well as distribution partners including 1&1 Internet, Swisscom, Sensis, Vendasta, and OVH.

About uberall GmbH

Uberall is a leading Location Marketing solution company, providing global Enterprise businesses with a single, powerful, and streamlined point of control over their entire brand ecosystem -amplifying online brand, boosting traffic, and driving in-store sales. Uberall helps businesses manage their online presence, reputation and interactions in real-time-using powerful micro-moments to connect with consumers across all mobile, voice, and desktop platforms-including websites, store locators, search engines, maps, GPS, social platforms, and apps. Founded in 2013, the Uberall Location Marketing Cloud platform is widely used by businesses all over the world, and features products including; Control Center, Listings, Engage, Locator and Ads-all of which use the latest technology in listings and reputation management, locator-as-a-service, and personalised geo-targeted advertising.

Visit us at www.uberall.com (http://www.uberall.com/)

