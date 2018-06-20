EarthWater Limited: EarthWater Racing Featuring Car 23 Back on the Track at NASCAR Cup Series in Sonoma, CA

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2018 / EarthWater Racing (Car #23) is back on the track for the NASCAR Cup Series TOYOTA/SAVE MART 350 on Sunday, June 24, 2018 in Sonoma, CA - Live on FOX SPORTS ONE starting at 3:00 PM EST.

EarthWater is a Texas-based health and wellness company producing High-Alkaline Mineral beverages. These beverages contain a proprietary blend of Fulvic/Humic complexes and Trace Minerals. EarthWater beverages provide healthy hydration and powerful antioxidants. EarthWater has been the Official Water of BK Racin for the 2017-2018 NASCAR season. We are excited to showcase Car #23 driven by 20-year-old sensation Gray Gaulding, http://www.graygaulding.com/, as Primary Sponsor.





From the driver's seat, Gray Gaulding, stated, "I'm super excited about going to Sonoma (Raceway) for the first time! I have always been a big fan of road racing and cannot wait to get out there to shift some gears! It's going be a fun and hot weekend, I have been hydrating with EarthWater and I'm looking forward to putting together a solid run for EarthWater and all the guys at BK Racing."

Sonoma Raceway will host the Toyota/Save Mart 350 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, June 24. Race-day entertainment kicks off at 10:00 AM, so fans are strongly encouraged to arrive early to enjoy all the action-packed fun. Sonoma Raceway will honor first responders and local heroes as part of its "Sonoma Rising" program, an initiative to honor those affected by the devastating wildfires that ravaged the North Bay in October.

Here's what fans can expect during this year's pre-race show:

NASCAR Drivers' Meeting (10:00 AM)

Fans who purchased the Total Access package will be granted access to the NASCAR Drivers' Meeting inside Sonoma Raceway's famed Turn 11 hairpin.

National Anthem performed by Meggie Cansler

Broadway star Meggie Cansler will salute our country by performing the national anthem. Cansler, who has performed in Wicked on Broadway, will appear in concert in Transcendence Theatre Company's Broadway Under the Stars at Sonoma Valley's Jack London State Park, which runs through Sept. 9.

Driver Introductions

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 starting grid will walk the "cat walk" before taking their pre-race parade lap. The Top-10 drivers will be introduced alongside first responders from North Bay agencies that responded during the fires. Be sure you've purchased your Total Access Pass to get an up-close look at driver introductions.

National Anthem Flyover by Oregon Air National Guard

Two F-15 Fighter Jets from the Oregon Air National Guard will soar through the sky immediately following the national anthem. The 173rd Fighter Wing out of Kingsley Field in Southern Oregon is the sole F-15C training base for the United States Air Force. They are responsible for producing the best air-to-air combat pilots in the world!

Drivers, Start Your Engines!

Toyota/Save Mart 350 Grand Marshal Jonny Mosley and special guests of Toyota will give the most famous words in motorsports to fire up the engines for 110 laps on the Sonoma Valley road course!

About EarthWater Limited

EarthWater Limited www.EarthWater.com is a health and wellness company and manufacturer of Mineral Infused High-Alkaline Beverages. The FulHum and Zenful brands use a 100% natural, proprietary blend of organic Fulvic and Humic complexes mined from deep within the Earth's surface. Fulvic and Humic minerals are believed to have properties which detoxify free radicals and improve absorption of key nutrients. EarthWater products are sold online, exclusively by Amazon.com. To engage with EarthWater online, you are encouraged to "like', "follow' and "share' on the brand's social media pages. EarthWater inquiries can be made via email to info@earthwater.com.

