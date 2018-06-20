Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest patient engagement study on the surgical equipment manufacturing industry. A leading surgical equipment manufacturer wanted to improve patient satisfaction, journey, and outcomes.

According to the surgical equipment manufacturing industry experts at Quantzig,"It is important for players in the surgical equipment manufacturing space to carry out extensive R&D and use the latest and the greatest technological advancements."

At present, better performance of slightly invasive surgeries as compared to traditional open surgeries is the chief factor influencing the market's growth. Besides, increasing chronic disorders, as well as surgeries and advanced technological improvements, are the factors boosting the growth of the minimally invasive surgical equipment market. Additionally, the minimally invasive surgeries have inherent benefits over conservative kind of surgeries. For instance, benefits such as shorter stay at the hospital, smaller torment, lowered scaring and harm to the tissue are increasing the popularity of minimally invasive surgeries globally. Also, minimally invasive surgeries tend to be more lucrative than traditional surgeries.

The patient engagement solution helped the client to implement innovative solutions to decrease cost and advance healthcare outcomes for minimally invasive surgeries. The client was able to efficiently separate the target patients to deliver its product and service offerings competently.

This patient engagement solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Develop a mailing conversion model to identify the potential patients

Build a patient engagement strategy based on conversion likelihood scoring

This patient engagement solution offered predictive insights on:

Improving the effectiveness and efficacy of patient outreach

Enhancing cost savings on campaigns, patient satisfaction, and outcomes

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

