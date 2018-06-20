NOTICE 20 JUNE 2018 SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS The subscription rights of the share issue of Savosolar Plc will be traded as of 21 June 2018. Identifiers: Trading code: SAVOHU0118 ISIN code: FI4000327424 Orderbook id: 156593 Market Segment: First North Finland / 110 Tick Size Table: XHEL Other Equities /228 MIC: FNFI Subscription period: 21 June 2018 - 10 July 2018 Trading starts: 21 June 2018 Last trading day: 4 July 2018 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * TIEDOTE 20.6.2018 MERKINTÄOIKEUDET KORJAUS: SAVO-SOLAR OYJ: OSAKEANNIN MERKINTÄOIKEUS Tikkivälitaulukko korjattu. Savosolar Oyj:n osakeannin merkintäoikeudet otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 21.6.2018 alkaen. Perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: SAVOHU0118 ISIN-koodi: FI4000327424 id: 156593 Segmentti: First North Finland / 110 Tikkivälitaulukko: XHEL Other Equities /228 MIC: FNFI Merkintäaika: 21.6.2018 - 10.7.2018 Kaupankäynti alkaa: 21.6.2018 Viimeinen kaupankäyntipäivä: 4.7.2018 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260