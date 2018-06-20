Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2018) - Boreal Metals (TSXV: BMX), a mineral exploration company with a portfolio of zinc, copper, silver, gold, nickel and cobalt projects in Scandinavia, has appointed Rodney Allen PhD., to its Technical Advisory Board. Rodney Allen, an economic geologist with 39 years of experience in mineral exploration and geological research of complex ancient volcanic regions, has carried out assignments for over 50 mining and mineral exploration companies, universities and government agencies in Australia, Europe, Canada, Turkey and Japan.

He was Manager, Geology Research and Development for the Boliden Group, in Sweden for ten years and is currently Consultant Geologist and CEO for Volcanic Resources. His geological interpretations were instrumental in the discovery of zinc-lead-copper-silver-gold ore bodies worth over $33 billion at Garpenberg and Renström in Sweden and Rosebery in Australia.





Karl Antonius, President and CEO, stated: "Boreal welcomes the experience and expertise of Rodney Allen to our Technical Advisory Board. Rodney has a successful history in the mining sector including his significant contribution to the discovery of new mining resources and expanding reserves at Boliden's world class Garpenberg zinc mine in Sweden which is in the same mineral belt as our Gumsberg project. We look forward to having Rodney contribute to the Boreal Team and advising the Company with his invaluable insights of VMS deposits in this district."



Boreal is focused on the discovery of zinc, copper, silver, gold, cobalt and nickel deposits, and following recent acquisitions, now has 8 projects spanning Sweden and Norway. The company recently reported additional results from a 2,545 metre, 12 hole, diamond drill program at 18,300 hectare Gumsberg project in southern Sweden. Significant mineralization was reported in 9 out of 12 holes, with the best intercepts in excess of one kilogram per tonne silver with over 45% combined zinc and lead.



The company, led by an experienced management team and technical team, with successful track records in mineral discovery, mining development and financing, aims to discover new economic mineral deposits in known mining districts that have seen little or no modern exploration techniques.





For more information, please visit the company's website at www.borealmetals.com contact Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, at 604-922-8810 or email info@borealmetals.com.