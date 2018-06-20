Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2018) - FluroTech Ltd. (TSXV: TEST) ("FluroTech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the hiring of Derek Clark as Executive Commercialization Consultant. Derek is responsible for driving the commercialization of the Company's first product line, CompleTest, developing the go-to-market strategy and building out the commercial team at FluroTech. Derek will also advise the Executive Leadership Team at FluroTech on company strategy as the Company commercializes its technology for roadside testing, industrial testing and bio-marking over the next several quarters.

"With the expected legalization of the Canadian recreational cannabis market and the changing international laws towards medical and recreational cannabis, FluroTech is positioned to capture global market share in cannabis quality control and potency optimization, roadside impairment testing, industrial impairment testing and seed to sale bio-marking," commented Danny Dalla-Longa, CEO of FluroTech. "Derek's experience and expertise will ensure the Company successfully launches in all four product categories in a timely manner amongst a growing global market."

Derek brings twenty years of leadership in sales, marketing and commercialization expertise. Derek was most recently the Chief Commercial Officer for GE Canada, where he worked across multiple industries driving growth and commercial intensity across multiple business units. Derek brings deep domain expertise in the marketing and sales of instrumentation in several industry verticals including oil & gas, utilities and healthcare. Derek has an exceptional track record in successfully leading large complex deals, driving execution and operational rigor, and building strategic customer relationships.

About FluroTech (TSXV: TEST)

FluroTech is a technology and marketing company whose core business is focused on the commercialization of new technologies in the cannabis industry. FluroTech's proprietary spectroscopy-based technology allows for the testing and identification of organic and inorganic compounds contained within biological samples derived from cannabis plants. Using the technology that was developed at the University of Calgary in conjunction with the University of Alberta, FluroTech has developed a two-part solution comprising an instrument called the CompleTest and consumable testing kits.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position. The forward-looking information in this news release includes disclosure about the future performance of the Company.

The Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to prevailing market conditions and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties to develop the forward-looking information in this news release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to, adverse market conditions and regulatory and other risks associated with the medical cannabis industry in general. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

