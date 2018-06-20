Clavister Moves into Uminova Science Park Business Park in Umeå as Staff Expands

ÖRNSKÖLDSVIK, Sweden, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Clavister has a long and solid experience in IT security, a global company with four offices in Sweden as well as offices in Germany, Italy and China to its name. Clavister have now grown out of their current premises in the city of Umeå and are moving to a larger office to manage their needs. "We've outgrown our present office and were in search of a quality and highly functional space to house our Umeå based staff, says John Vestberg, President and CEO of Clavister. "We think we've found an ideal location in Uminova Science Park that will help us scale our business as well as be close to academic infrastructure to draw on emerging talent and ideas."

Uminova Science Park, located in Umeå University City, focuses on innovative companies in medicine, technology and IT. The immediate proximity to the university and Norrland University Hospital creates an inviting meeting place for both big and small ideas. Clavister moves onto Kurator Road 2, opposite IKSU Sport.

"Clavister is an incredibly exciting company and is highly active in the market thanks to its focus on IT security. Their establishment at Uminova strengthens the business park and is completely in line with our strategy of creating a tech node in that part of the area. says Thomas Johansson, CEO of the Baltic Group Property, which manages the area.

Clavister was founded in 1997 and provides security solutions for both physical and virtualized environments and their products are available worldwide. The head office is located in Örnsköldsvik.

About Clavister

Clavister is a leading security provider for fixed, mobile and virtual network environments. Its award-winning solutions give enterprises, local and federal governments, cloud service providers and telecoms operators the highest levels of protection against current and new threats, and unmatched reliability. The company was founded in Sweden in 1997, with its solutions available globally through its network of channel partners. Clavister is a member of Intel's Network Builders program (networkbuilders.intel.com), a cross-industry initiative.

