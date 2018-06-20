NMS Properties, Inc.: Neil Shekhter - NMS Properties - Selling Your Home - Don't Be A Victim

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2018 / According to Neil Shekhter, many people will have a challenge when selling their home because of some avoidable mistakes. One should not give room for an error when wanting to sell the house; else it will take you a lot of time to get a potential buyer. It is important to do enough research from the reliable sources to help you learn the preparations required to place an excellent offer on the table. Ask yourself questions like: why should the buyer prefer buying your house and not any other in the neighborhood? To be more practical ask the buyers one-on-one about the kind of a home they would want to own, then modify yours accordingly.

Here are some things the seller should and should not do:

1. Avoid Overpricing Your House

The seller should be practical with the price of the home. As a seller, ask the realtor to present realistic criteria on how they price the home. One can use the method of comparing with the value of the neighboring houses. Also, consider the value of the house based on the cost of the construction.

2. Modify Your House Before Selling

Some people still want to overprice their home even if they did not do any renovations on the structure. Especially if the house was someone else's resident, the house will definitely require some redecoration. Also, there are some things that you need to put straight, like the fencing. Make the surrounding look inviting and presentable. Do some plantations around the house and cut short the grass. Make the interior look presentable and apply some new paints on the doors and walls. Most importantly, ensure the house does not have any foul smell.

3. Listen and Contemplate on the Buyer's Offer

As a seller, make sure you understand the terms of the purchase agreement. Consider the terms of the buyer to know whether you can make alteration on your objectives. Ensure the buyer present a significant amount of deposit.

4. Conduct Home Inspection

When the house is on market, have the home inspected from time to time. The scrutiny can help you detect a particular recurring problem with the house, like invasion by pests. Make it a trend to inspect, even though many buyers will check before buying.

5. Hiding Relevant Information

Some sellers might want to lie about some information or keep it undisclosed at the time of selling. Lack of proper information can breach the purchase agreement. It is essential to put it clear if the house is at a place prone to earthquake, flooding or any other risk.

6. Dealing with the Poor Realtor Communication

The seller should follow up with the realtor on every update about the house. The seller should not entirely trust the realtor on every aspect about the selling process. Therefore, the seller should ensure a smooth process.

7. Buyer Scrutiny

It is worth valuing the credibility of the buyer. Have the buyer fill up application forms and present them to the lender to verify that the loan application for the buyer got approved before accepting to give out the house. Ensure the closing statement is correct and marches with the closing statement, for instance the loan balance. With these precautionary measures, the selling process should go through as intended.

