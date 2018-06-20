Global Mutual Fund Transfer Agent Market to Become Worth US$ 16 Billion by 2021 and is Projected to Register a CAGR of 5.6% by 2026 - MarketResearch.biz

NEW YORK, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, "Global Mutual Fund Transfer Agent Marketby Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2026.", which offers a holistic view of the global mutual fund transfer agent market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2017-2021) is projected to be over US$ 16 Bn, which is estimated to increase moderately over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

Transfer agents or registrars are the trusts or institutions that register and maintain detailed records of the transactions of investors for the convenience of mutual fund houses. Transfer agents deal with large volumes of financial data on a day-to-day basis, owing to which current focus is on cybersecurity to safeguard against unauthorized data access and possible breaches.

Global Mutual Fund Transfer Agent Market: Market Dynamics

Rapid advancements in technology and platforms such as Internet and mobile devices have resulted in significant growth of the mutual fund transfer agent market. Flexibility and accessibility to wider customer/investor base has improved significantly in the recent past, and enhancement of back-end systems has led to automation of certain business processes such as transactions, workflow, etc. This has increased the efficiency with regard to offerings, in turn fueling growth of the market.

Increasing profitable returns from mutual fund investments and technological advancements in software applications that aid in business processes and secure transactions are other factors expected to result in rising number of long-term mutual fund investments for purposes of tax savings or tax redemption.

However, certain stringent regulations in developed countries may hamper profits and effectiveness of new entrants as well as established players in the global mutual fund transfer agents market.

Implementation of new technologies such as artificial intelligence, digital investment platforms, Big Data analytics, RegTech, and others is an ongoing trend observed in the mutual fund transfer agent market which is expected to have a positive impact on the overall mutual fund value chain.

Global Mutual Fund Transfer Agent Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global mutual fund transfer agent market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global mutual fund transfer agent market is estimated to expand at a moderate CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Global Mutual Fund Transfer Agent Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of region. The regions covered in the analysis are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

By Region: The market in North America accounted for highest revenue share in the global mutual fund transfer agent market in 2017, and is estimated to record CAGR of over 5% between 2017 and 2026. Asia Pacific market is expected to register highest CAGR of over 6% over the forecast period.

Global Mutual Fund Transfer Agent Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global mutual fund transfer agent market includes profiles of major companies such as Computershare Limited, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, Inc., Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, Inc., Karvy Computershare Private Limited, Franklin Templeton International Services (India) Pvt. Ltd., and HSBC Holdings plc.

The Global Mutual Fund Transfer Agent Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2026 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global mutual fund transfer agent market for 2017-2026.

