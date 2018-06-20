UKBAA Angel Investment Award Honors Symphony for High Growth, Strong Leadership and Innovation Following Equity Funding

Symphony Ventures is proud to announce it has won the Scale Up/High Growth Team of the Year Award from the UK Business Angel Association. This prestigious award recognizes Symphony's use of equity investment to achieve significant growth and scale over the past 18 months and the firm's ability to demonstrate strong leadership, innovation, and team work. Symphony raised a Series A investment of £3.5 million ($4.5 million) from Livingbridge, a mid-market private equity firm with a strong track record of investing in high-growth, technology businesses, in August 2017.

Led by CEO David Poole, Chief Strategy Officer Ian Barkin, Chief Client Officer Pascal Baker and COO David Brain, Symphony was founded in 2014 and provides Intelligent Automation consulting, implementation, hosting and managed services to enterprises looking to achieve game-changing digital transformation. Symphony's founders have been at the forefront of work innovation for two decades as former Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) executives and established Symphony based on a vision that successfully designing and executing a Digital Operations strategy is the new corporate imperative.

At the time of funding, Symphony announced its intentions to use the funds to accelerate its already rapid growth doubling its global team, increasing delivery capacity and enhancing product development. In less than a year, Symphony has made major strides on all counts, including global expansion into Latin America and India. In addition, Symphony established Symphony Labs, focused on expanding the firm's cognitive toolkit, including a GDPR solution. The Labs has also advised the UK Parliament on the implications of AI on industry and education. A Consulting Hub was established in Dallas, TX, a Client Advocacy Experience Practice was launched, and vendor and strategic partnerships were expanded with Blue Prism, eNate, Thoughtonomy and UiPath. Symphony also appointed a CFO, Brian Southward, in March of this year, and welcomed Brian and two additional members to its Board of Directors: Henry Alty of Livingbridge, and Bill Thomas, Managing Partner of Acresis, a founder advisory firm that has supported Symphony in their growth and equity strategies.

"Ten months ago, we made the strategic decision to take on PE financing to accelerate growth and help us capitalize on this rapidly expanding industry," said David Poole. "We've surprised even ourselves at the scale and speed of our progress in under a year. This award is proof of the team's ability to execute and put equity to use for the sake of our investors, our clients and our vendor partners. And, we're only just getting started!"

Henry Alty of Livingbridge agreed, "We saw a tremendous opportunity in Symphony with their unrivaled leadership expertise, world-class delivery team, unique service offerings, and a strategic vision to meet the exploding need in the marketplace. We congratulate the founders and the whole team for this recognition."

The Scale Up/High Growth Team of the Year Award follows recent recognition for Symphony by the Financial Times as UK Leading Management Consultants 2018, as well as the nomination for 'Outstanding Contribution to Industry Analysis or Strategy' at the CognitionX CogX 2018 event alongside McKinsey & Company and Accenture

Symphony Ventures is hosting analysts, clients and partners in its new Krakow Delivery Center next week, where announcements will be made about a new as-a-service platform, and additional service offerings set to further establish the foresight and value-focused approach Symphony has followed since its inception.

About Symphony Ventures

Symphony Ventures is a global consulting, implementation and managed services firm specializing in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Intelligent Automation and other inspired delivery models to help enterprise clients digitize operations. Symphony bills itself as the "Digital Ops One-Stop-Shop" offering a full suite of services, including the training, hosting, and AI-enabled platforms that organizations today are looking for. Symphony has clients in more than 25 countries in every major industry and works with a roster of leading software providers including UiPath, Blue Prism, Thoughtonomy, NICE Systems, eNate, ABBYY and Celaton. In response to changing market trends, the company continues to expand its digital ecosystem of tools to offer expanded solutions for clients.

Symphony has headquarters in London and offices in the U.S., Poland, Latin America and India. Founded in 2014, Symphony has been ranked an RPA Service leader by HfS Research, a leading service delivery automation (SDA) provider by Everest Group, a Cool Vendor by Gartner and received the 2017 Blue Prism Partner Award for Best Practice and Implementation. For more information, visit http://www.symphonyhq.com and follow the company on Twitter at @SymphonyVenture or LinkedIn as Symphony Ventures.

