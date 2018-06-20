

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) plans to make another content acquisition, according to Recode, which reported Wednesday that the telecommunications giant intends to acquire the rest of Otter Media, a company it co-owns with the Chernin Group.



The Recode report said that the deal is expected to close this summer and was 'on hold' until the company's Time Warner deal went through.



Recode cites sources familiar with AT&T's plans and said that 'industry observers' think the deal will give Otter Media a valuation of more than $1 billion.



The Wall Street Journal reported late Tuesday that AT&T was also in talks to purchase AppNexus, an ad-tech company.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX