BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, June 20

BlackRock Emerging Europe plc
LEI - 549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14

Results of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that resolutions 1 to 13 put to shareholders were passed on a vote on a show of hands. The following resolutions were passed under Special Business:

(Resolution 10) An ordinary resolution giving Directors the authority to allot shares.

(Resolution 11) A special resolution to authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new ordinary shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury.

(Resolution 12) A special resolution to authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

(Resolution 13) A special resolution to adopt changes made to the Articles of Association for the Company.

Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

www.hemscott.com/nsm.do

Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:

Votes
For & Discretion
%		Votes
Against
%		Votes
Withheld
Resolution 114,869,99499.966,2200.0411,714
Resolution 214,875,25099.949,0440.063,634
Resolution 314,880,98199.966,2200.04727
Resolution 414,321,58396.21564,6313.791,714
Resolution 514,879,99499.966,2200.041,714
Resolution 614,321,58396.21564,6313.791,714
Resolution 714,879,99499.966,2200.041,714
Resolution 814,869,99499.966,2200.0411,714
Resolution 914,869,99499.8916,2200.111,714
Resolution 1014,869,60499.8916,2200.112,104
Resolution 1114,860,94499.8719,3600.137,624
Resolution 1214,865,78299.9114,1220.098,024
Resolution 1314,853,38299.9114,1220.0918,024

20 June 2018

For further information please contact:

S Beynsberger

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

020 7743 3000


© 2018 PR Newswire