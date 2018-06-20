BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Emerging Europe plc

LEI - 549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14



Results of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that resolutions 1 to 13 put to shareholders were passed on a vote on a show of hands. The following resolutions were passed under Special Business:

(Resolution 10) An ordinary resolution giving Directors the authority to allot shares.

(Resolution 11) A special resolution to authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new ordinary shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury.

(Resolution 12) A special resolution to authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

(Resolution 13) A special resolution to adopt changes made to the Articles of Association for the Company.

Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

www.hemscott.com/nsm.do

Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:

Votes

For & Discretion

% Votes

Against

% Votes

Withheld Resolution 1 14,869,994 99.96 6,220 0.04 11,714 Resolution 2 14,875,250 99.94 9,044 0.06 3,634 Resolution 3 14,880,981 99.96 6,220 0.04 727 Resolution 4 14,321,583 96.21 564,631 3.79 1,714 Resolution 5 14,879,994 99.96 6,220 0.04 1,714 Resolution 6 14,321,583 96.21 564,631 3.79 1,714 Resolution 7 14,879,994 99.96 6,220 0.04 1,714 Resolution 8 14,869,994 99.96 6,220 0.04 11,714 Resolution 9 14,869,994 99.89 16,220 0.11 1,714 Resolution 10 14,869,604 99.89 16,220 0.11 2,104 Resolution 11 14,860,944 99.87 19,360 0.13 7,624 Resolution 12 14,865,782 99.91 14,122 0.09 8,024 Resolution 13 14,853,382 99.91 14,122 0.09 18,024

20 June 2018

For further information please contact:

S Beynsberger

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

020 7743 3000