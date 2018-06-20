BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, June 20
BlackRock Emerging Europe plc
LEI - 549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14
Results of AGM
Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that resolutions 1 to 13 put to shareholders were passed on a vote on a show of hands. The following resolutions were passed under Special Business:
(Resolution 10) An ordinary resolution giving Directors the authority to allot shares.
(Resolution 11) A special resolution to authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new ordinary shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury.
(Resolution 12) A special resolution to authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.
(Resolution 13) A special resolution to adopt changes made to the Articles of Association for the Company.
Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:
www.hemscott.com/nsm.do
Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:
|Votes
For & Discretion
%
|Votes
Against
%
|Votes
Withheld
|Resolution 1
|14,869,994
|99.96
|6,220
|0.04
|11,714
|Resolution 2
|14,875,250
|99.94
|9,044
|0.06
|3,634
|Resolution 3
|14,880,981
|99.96
|6,220
|0.04
|727
|Resolution 4
|14,321,583
|96.21
|564,631
|3.79
|1,714
|Resolution 5
|14,879,994
|99.96
|6,220
|0.04
|1,714
|Resolution 6
|14,321,583
|96.21
|564,631
|3.79
|1,714
|Resolution 7
|14,879,994
|99.96
|6,220
|0.04
|1,714
|Resolution 8
|14,869,994
|99.96
|6,220
|0.04
|11,714
|Resolution 9
|14,869,994
|99.89
|16,220
|0.11
|1,714
|Resolution 10
|14,869,604
|99.89
|16,220
|0.11
|2,104
|Resolution 11
|14,860,944
|99.87
|19,360
|0.13
|7,624
|Resolution 12
|14,865,782
|99.91
|14,122
|0.09
|8,024
|Resolution 13
|14,853,382
|99.91
|14,122
|0.09
|18,024
20 June 2018
For further information please contact:
S Beynsberger
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
020 7743 3000