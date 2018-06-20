Enterprise Intelligence and Big Data specialists, Quantexa will work with Shell to further increase their understanding of B2B customers

London, England--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2018) - Enterprise Intelligence and Big Data specialists, Quantexa will work with Shell to further increase their understanding of B2B customers.

The project will focus on Shell's Lubricants Business and utilise expertise from Shell's in-house Data Science Centre of Excellence. Shell Lubricants has been recognised as the global market leaders for 11 consecutive years, boasting an 11% market share.



Shell embraces advanced analytics to gain new intelligence



The collaboration is the latest example of Shell integrating innovative analytics techniques to enhance business processes. Quantexa's unique technology will enrich Shell's existing customer data with external data sources, build networks and run advanced analytics to gain new intelligence to enable Shell to better understand and respond to customer needs, all in real-time.

On the partnership, Thomas Fairey, Chief Commercial Officer at Quantexa said: "Shell's innovative approach to embracing analytics is brilliant to see. We are delighted to work with them to accelerate their understanding of their customers and help Shell deliver a more personalised service."

Dan Jeavons, General Manager of the Data Science Centre of Excellence at Shell said, "We at Shell pride ourselves on being at the forefront of innovation in digital technology and data science. Quantexa's innovative technology provides a platform for us to gain unique insights to better serve our customers and we are thrilled to be working together."

