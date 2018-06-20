Impact Housing REIT, LLC: Financial Advisors, Family Offices and Investors Seeking U.S. Impact Real Estate: New Impact Housing REIT Now Available Through Folio Investing and Folio Institutional

More than 10 million American households spend more than 50% of their income on rent

CALABASAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2018 / ImpactHousing.com, a new social impact Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) on a mission to purchase and transform tired, neglected and/or mismanaged apartment properties into thriving communities, while keeping them affordable for Americans, and its Sponsor, Strategic Realty Holdings, are pleased to announce that Impact Housing REIT Series A Investor Shares, priced at $10.00 per share, is now available to financial advisors, wealth managers, family offices at www.folioinstitutional.com and to impact investors at www.folioinvesting.com. Folio enables financial advisors, family offices and investors the ability to create customized, diversified and socially responsible portfolios by combining both alternative and publicly traded securities into a brokerage account.

Eddie Lorin, Founder of Impact Housing REIT and Strategic Realty Holdings LLC., stated, "More and more investors are considering alternatives and demanding that their investments match their values. Putting the Impact Housing REIT 'impact meets real estate' Regulation A+ offering in front of advisors, wealth managers, and family offices seeking alternative, socially responsible, impact investment opportunities for their clients has been a top priority of ours. We couldn't be happier to have achieved this milestone with one of the most trusted sources of impact investments in the market today - Folio Investing. Finding good impact investments is no easy task. Socially focused sponsors, financial advisors and impact investors need to join forces for our collective goal - to deliver financial returns that make a positive social and environmental difference in the world (a Triple Bottom Line). We're thrilled to be working with Folio in that effort."

Blaine McLaughlin, Chief Operating Officer of VIA Folio commented, "We are pleased to include this low-minimum, socially responsible REIT that is geared towards solving the housing affordability crisis in our country - as the first offering of its kind on our platform. Advisors, wealth managers, and investors tell us that they seek more ways to align their portfolios with their values and easily manage alternative securities in portfolios of any size. Thanks to our powerful online brokerage technology and relationship with Impact Housing REIT and its sponsor, Strategic Realty Holdings, we can meet both needs today and plan to continue adding more SRI offerings in the future."



Lorin added "Housing that's affordable should be an American right - not a privilege. Hard-working individuals and families in this country are trapped under the weight of high rental housing costs. More than 10 million American households spend more than 50% of their income on rent. They deserve better quality housing at more affordable prices and an overall better quality of life. We have been delivering this for over a decade and now welcome advisors and investors to join us in the movement to earn financial returns that improve our environment and the lives of fellow Americans starting right where they live."

The first multifamily property earmarked for the REIT portfolio is a 143-unit 'Naturally Occurring Affordable Housing' high rise located in Silver Spring, Maryland, just outside Washington D.C., currently at 96% occupancy. Impact Housing REIT and a private group of real estate investors, together, have committed to an equity investment in the asset of $8 million, with $7 million in total already committed to the project between the two. If/when the REIT hits its $3 million minimum by the time this property is estimated to close (mid-July 2018), and the property continues to generate cash flow at its current rate or higher, owners of Impact Housing REIT Series A shares should begin to receive quarterly distributions in Q3-Q4 2018. However, distributions are not guaranteed.

Impact Housing REIT's Sponsor, Strategic Realty Holdings, has an extensive track record in value-add multifamily. Over the past 9 years, their team acquired 72 multifamily properties that are similar to the Maryland property. Of those properties, 40 have completed their full investment cycle from acquisition to renovation to lease-up to sale, and on average, achieved:

48% increase in Net Income

Annual cash on cash returns of 8.55%

Annual Internal Rates of returns averaging 24.77%

Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results. This property may or may not ultimately close escrow subject to due diligence and other various factors. Impact Housing REIT cannot guarantee that this specific property will end up being one of the multiple assets owned by the fund.

About VIA Folio

VIA Folio is the non-traded securities brand under Folio Investments, Inc., member FINRA and SIPC, along with Folio Investing and Folio Institutional. VIA Folio powers the offering process, subscription, closing, custody, and distribution of alternative assets such as private debt and equity, REITs, Reg A+ IPOs and hedge funds. Folio makes it possible for advisors and investors to create diversified portfolios holding multiple alternative and publicly traded securities in taxable and tax-deferred brokerage accounts www.viafolio.com.

About Impact Housing REIT, LLC

Impact Housing REIT, LLC (ImpactHousing.com) is a new social impact Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) on a mission to purchase and transform tired, neglected and/or mismanaged apartment properties into thriving communities while keeping them affordable for low and middle-income residents. Its Sponsor, Strategic Realty Holdings (SRH), founded by Eddie Lorin, a 30-year multifamily real estate veteran, focuses on value-add and/or under-performing multifamily properties in the U.S. Since 2001, their team has participated, as Principal or Advisor, in the purchase and transformation of more than $3 Billion worth of multifamily real estate amounting to more than 180 communities and 40,000 apartment units nationwide.

