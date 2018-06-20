trade.io Launches Viral Campaign to Raise Awareness of Upcoming Exchange & Offers 90 Fully Paid Holidays Plus 100,000 USD

LUGANO, Switzerland, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

trade.io has launched a viral campaign in the cryptocurrency industry, offering participants the opportunity to win a VIP, fully paid holiday to Cyprus plus the top prize of a luxury trip around the world worth $100,000.

With this competition, anybody who Likes, Shares or Posts original content about the upcoming trade.io Exchange on their social media channels will be awarded points. Participants will gain extra points for purchasing the company's cryptocurrency Trade Token (TIO) and for introducing friends to trade.io. The top 90 participants at the end of the competition with the most points will win the holiday to Cyprus. This is the largest competition that the company has launched to-date, and is expected to have a viral impact on popular social channels.

The competition launches on 20th of June and will end on the 20th of September. 30 winners will be announced each month, for three months on: 20th of July, 20th of August and on 20th of September.

This launch closely follows an announcement made by the company last week that they will be sponsoring the first ever crypto event hosted by Bloomberg in London on 29th June. At the opening of this event, CEO Jim Preissler will be announcing the launch date of the company's highly anticipated upcoming crypto to crypto exchange.

Head of Business Development Terence Tan commented: "Any success that trade.io has achieved to-date is owed to the strength of its community. This promotion offers another opportunity for our TIO holders, community members and others, to engage in our brand - and it rewards them for doing so!"



trade.io is a next-generation financial institution based on blockchain technology, providing the ultimate in security and transparency. By leveraging decades of experience in the investment banking, trading & FinTech sectors, and combining them with the power and transparency of the distributed ledger, trade.io has created a truly unique exchange that will revolutionize asset trading and investment banking.

