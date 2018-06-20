Ashmore Global Opportunities Ltd - Conversion of Securities

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited ("AGOL" or the "Company")

a Guernsey incorporated and registered limited liability closed-ended investment company with a Premium Listing of its US Dollar and Sterling share classes on the Official List.

LEI Number: 549300D6OJOCNPBJ0R33

Completion of 31 May 2018 Share Conversion

20 June 2018

Following the publication on 18 June 2018 of the final month-end net asset values for 31 May 2018, the following share conversion ratios have been determined in accordance with the articles of incorporation of the Company for the purposes of the 31 May 2018 share conversion date:

1.26713536 US Dollar shares for each Sterling share 0.79069767 Sterling shares for each US Dollar share

On the basis of aggregate applications received and using the conversion ratios listed above, the following shares will be issued:

- 59,613 new US Dollar shares of no par value

and the following shares will be cancelled:

- 47,047 Sterling shares of no par value

all with effect from 20 June 2018.

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") for the new shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities.

Admission is expected to occur on or around 28 June 2018. Shareholder accounts for converting shareholders are expected to be updated by 5.00pm on 28 June 2018.

Following issue and cancellation of the relevant shares, the total number of shares in issue in each class will be as follows:

-7,413,452 US Dollar Shares; and

- 2,214,770 Sterling Shares

Number of votes each Share shall be entitled to on a poll at any general meeting of the Company (applying the Weighted Voting Calculation as described in the Prospectus published by the Company on 6 November 2007 (the 'Prospectus')):

US Dollar Shares: 1.0000

Sterling Shares: 2.0288

The above figures may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations, by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

www.agol.com

Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited