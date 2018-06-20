

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amid an uproar over a policy that has led to children being separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border, President Donald Trump has expressed support for two separate immigration bills expected to be voted on by the House this week.



Trump indicated during a closed-door meeting with House Republicans on Tuesday that he would support both a conservative proposal drafted by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-Virg., and a compromise bill negotiated by centrist and conservative Republicans.



Comments from some Republican lawmakers following the meeting suggested lingering uncertainty about where Trump stands, although White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah sought to clarify the president's position.



'In his remarks, he endorsed both House immigration bills that build the wall, close legal loopholes, cancel the visa lottery, curb chain migration, and solve the border crisis and family separation issue by allowing for family detention and removal,' Shah said.



The compromise bill purportedly includes $25 billion in funding to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, a key demand from Trump.



The bill would also provide a pathway to citizenship for young illegal immigrants brought to the country as children, end the diversity visa 'lottery' system, and limit family migration.



Trump's comments at the meeting represent a reversal from just last Friday, when the president declared he would not sign the compromise bill.



'I'm looking at both of them,' Trump said of the two immigration bills in an interview on 'Fox & Friends' on Friday. 'I certainly wouldn't sign the more moderate one.'



The mixed messages from Trump have raised concerns among some GOP lawmakers who are seeking 'political cover' from the president amid worries about how a vote for the compromise bill would be seen at home.



'We've been burned too many times by him to just go all in because he showed up,' one Republican House member told CNN on Tuesday night.



In general, the member said of Trump, 'He was good -- said he was behind us, that he loved us, but it wasn't a game-changer by any means.'



Comments from other House Republicans have also led to uncertainty about whether either bill will have enough votes to pass.



The bills will likely face an even steeper uphill climb in the Senate, where legislation will need at least 60 votes to advance.



Political observers have suggested Trump is hoping to use the tragedy of the family separations at the border as leverage to achieve his goals on immigration.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



