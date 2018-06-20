On request of Nuevolution AB (publ), company registration number 559026-4304, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, with effect from June 25, 2018. The shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North premier. The company has 49,524,903 shares as per today's date. Short Name: NUE ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 49,524,903 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0007730650 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID: 116423 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: EUR 53,226 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral Settlement through Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Small Cap ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities intraday cross / 202 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 4000 Health Care ----------------------------------- Supersector code: 4500 Health Care ----------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice, please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.