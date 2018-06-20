CLX Communications AB (publ): CLX Ranked Best Messaging Vendor in North America

20th June 2018, Stockholm: CLX Communications AB (XSTO: CLX), the leading global CPaaS provider (http://www.clxcommunications.com/) has received a Tier One rating and ranked as the number one A2P SMS Messaging Vendor in North America, in the A2P SMS Messaging Vendor Performance Report 2018 (https://www.roamingconsulting.com/product/a2p-sms-messaging-vendor-performance-report-2018-strategic-analysis/), published this week by the Roaming Consulting Company (ROCCO (http://www.roamingconsulting.com/)).

The report ranks the industry's leading A2P SMS Messaging Vendors, based on scores and feedback provided by over three hundred global mobile network operators (MNOs). Each vendor is ranked in one of three tiers, with only those scoring higher than four out of five in every category receiving a Tier One rating.

For the North America region, CLX received an overall score of 4.55 out of five - the highest score of any A2P SMS provider in the region and significantly higher than the rest of the competition.

Overall, CLX has been ranked second in this year's report with a combined score of 4.4 out of 5 missing the number one spot by a statistically insignificant amount. CLX performed particularly strongly in key areas including quality of service (4.71), reputation (4.65), reliability (4.73) and technical expertise (4.66).

CLX remains the most consistent global vendor and undisputed A2P messaging market leader, as the only provider to have ranked consistently in the top three in each of the last four annual ROCCO reports.

Robert Gerstmann, Chief Evangelist and Co-Founder of CLX Communications, said: "In a highly-competitive global market such as enterprise messaging, it's the intangibles such as reputation, trust, technical expertise and reliability that help to delineate which companies are the market leaders.

"Therefore, to be ranked as the number one A2P Messaging Vendor in North America and the most consistent vendor overall by the global operator community is a fantastic achievement."

Jason Bryan, CEO of ROCCO, added: "Since we published the A2P SMS Messaging Vendor Performance Report back in 2014, CLX has always ranked in the top three of the global Tier One providers.

"As a result, it's no surprise to see CLX emerging as the number one provider in North America, as the feedback we receive from mobile network operators is always incredibly positive."

About CLX Communications

CLX Communications (CLX) is a leading global CPaaS provider to enterprises and mobile operators. CLX's mobile communication services enable companies to quickly, securely and cost-effectively communicate globally with customers and connected devices - Internet of Things (IoT).

CLX's solutions enable business-critical communications worldwide via mobile messaging services (SMS), voice services and mobile connectivity services for the IoT. CLX has grown profitably since the company was founded in 2008. The Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has a presence in a further 20 countries.

CLX Communications' shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm - XSTO:CLX.

To learn more please visit: www.clxcommunications.com (http://www.clxcommunications.com/)

About ROCCO

ROCCO is the Roaming Consulting Company and produces annually its A2P SMS Vendor Performance reports as well as Market Intelligence Reports into A2P SMS and SMS Firewalls. ROCCO is an independent research company started in 2012 that does not use sponsors for its research and prides itself on providing unique neutral data into the A2P SMS Market as well as many other areas. ROCCO also provides reports in Roaming.

To learn more please visit: https://www.roamingconsulting.com/ (https://www.roamingconsulting.com/)

