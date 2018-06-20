

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Cinema Foundation for Rome (Fondazione Cinema per Roma) will confer veteran U.S. film maker Martin Scorsese with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Rome Film Fest.



The award was announced jointly by director Antonio Monda and Laura Delli Colli, the head of the Fondazione Cinema per Roma.



'I am extremely honored to bestow the Lifetime Achievement Award to a Cinema Master,' Antonio Monda said in a statement. 'I am thrilled and moved to celebrate Martin Scorsese, not only as a great director but also for his extraordinary and priceless contribution to the rediscovery of great classic movies and, most of all, of Italian Cinema,' he added.



The organizers described him as one of the finest figures in the history of the seventh art.



The award will be presented by Italian director Paolo Taviani to Scorsese during the thirteenth Rome Film Fest, which will be held in October this year.



He has directed a remarkable series of masterpieces such as Mean Streets, Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, Goodfellas, Casino, Gangs of New York, The Departed, The Wolf of Wall Street and Silence.



Scorsese's grandparents were of Italian origin.



