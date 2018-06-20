Regulatory News:

GeNeuro (Paris:GNRO) (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 GNRO), a biopharmaceutical company developing new treatments for neurological and autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis (MS) and type 1 diabetes (T1D), today announced that it will present new data supporting the role of the human endogenous retrovirus protein, pHERV-W Env, in T1D pathogenesis at the upcoming American Diabetes Association's 78th Scientific Sessions, being held June 22-26, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. GeNeuro is currently conducting a Phase IIa study (RAINBOW) with GNbAC1, a monoclonal antibody targeting pHERV-W Env in 60 patients with T1D. Initial 6-months results are expected by the end of September 2018.

Poster Details:

Title: "HERV-W-Env involvement in human T1D pathogenesis: New insights from two mouse models"

Lead Author: Sandrine Levet

Poster Session/Section: Pediatrics-type 1 diabetes

Location: Orlando, Fl, USA

Date: Monday, June 25

Time: 11am-1pm

The poster will be available on the GeNeuro website at the start of the poster session.

In addition, GeNeuro's scientific team and Australian investigators have published details of the Phase IIa study in the peer-reviewed journal, Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism.The paper, titled "A new therapeutic approach for type 1 diabetes: Rationale for GNbAC1, an anti-HERV-W-Env monoclonal antibody", provides an overview on the discovery and preclinical development of GNbAC1 as a new investigational treatment for T1D as well as a detailed description of the design of the current Phase IIa RAINBOW study in Australia. For more information, click here.

About Type 1 Diabetes

Type 1 diabetes, usually first diagnosed in children, is caused by an immune response directed against the insulin producing cells of the pancreas. There is no cure for this 'autoimmune' disease, which means patients need life-long treatment with insulin replacement. This treatment is often associated with several debilitating complications, including heart disease, blindness, and kidney disease, among others.

About GeNeuro

GeNeuro's mission is to develop safe and effective treatments against neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by HERVs, which represent 8% of human DNA.

GeNeuro is based in Geneva, Switzerland and has R&D facilities in Lyon, France. It has 29 employees and rights to 16 patent families protecting its technology.

For more information, visit: www.geneuro.com

