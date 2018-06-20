Premium and First Class Tiers of Tickets On Sale Now, Duo and Squad Group Ticket Packages Available for Purchase

Exclusive In-Game Cosmetic Items Available to Ticket Holders, New Item Available Each Day of PGI 2018

PGI North America Qualifier Finals Tournament Takes Place June 22 24

PUBG Corporation (PUBG Corp.) today announced that ticket sales for the PUBG Global Invitational 2018 (PGI 2018), the first global PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG)tournament presented by PUBG Corp. where 20 top professional PUBG teams from around the world will face off for a piece of the $2 million USD prize purse, have begun. PGI 2018 will be held at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany from July 25 to July 29.

"The PUBG Global Invitational 2018 is not simply a tournament that showcases the potential of PUBG esports, but a unique opportunity to bring fans from around the world together to enjoy a truly immersive PUBG experience," said Changhan Kim, CEO, PUBG Corp. "We look forward to engaging with the fans in Berlin and seeing the intense battle royale action reach a fever pitch like never before."

Tickets to PGI 2018 are available in two tiers, Premium and First Class, and can be purchased now at pgi.playbattlegrounds.com/ticket, priced at €65 each, per day, for Premium tickets and €29 each, per day, for First Class tickets. First Class tickets are also available in Duo (2-person daily pass) and Squad (4-person daily pass) packages for those who wish to attend the event as a group. The Duo package is priced at €58 per day while the Squad package is offered at €99 per day.

All ticket tiers include one-day admission to PGI 2018 and the Wasteland Collection, a set of PGI-exclusive in-game items, consisting of the Reaper Mask, Doomsday Hoodie, Survivalist Slacks, and the Pan of Judgment. Each of the four PGI-exclusive items will be distributed at the event venue, a new one each day (limit one per ticket holder, per day); attendees will need to attend all four days of PGI 2018to complete the item set. Premium ticket holders will also receive access to an exclusive VIP experience at Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin during PGI 2018, including upgraded seating closer to the action, entry to the Premium Lounge, use of an exclusive Premium entrance and more.

The stage is set, as 20 of the top professional PUBG esports teams from North America will in compete in the epic, in-studio PGI North America Qualifier finals tournament from this Friday, June 22 to Sunday, June 24. The top three teams at the PGI North America Qualifier finals will advance to represent North America in Berlin at PGI 2018. Fans can tune in to watch all of the action from the PGI North America Qualifier finals at https://www.twitch.tv/playbattlegrounds.

More information on PGI 2018including ticket sale details, onsite events, regional qualifier can be found at the PGI 2018 official website (pgi.playbattlegrounds.com).

About PUBG Corporation (PUBG Corp.)

PUBG Corp., an affiliate company of Bluehole Inc., began as Bluehole Ginno Games, Inc. in 2009 and later renamed to PUBG Corp. in 2017. PUBG Corp. is the publisher and developer of the 2017 blockbuster battle royale video game, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), on multiple platforms. Since its release, PUBG has received worldwide acclaim, achieving seven Guinness World Records and winning multiple game awards worldwide.

Headquartered in Korea, PUBG Corp. has six operational offices globally across North America, Europe, Japan, China. With the goal of developing PUBG as a global franchise, the company is currently undertaking a number of projects including esports, product licensing, and more. For more information about PUBG Corp., please visit www.playbattlegrounds.com.

