The new portfolio of the First North 25 index will become effective on July 2, 2018 Stockholm, June 20, 2018 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announces today the updated results of the semi-annual review of the First North 25 Index (Nasdaq Stockholm: FN25) which will become effective with the market open on Monday, July 2, 2018. As per the announcement on June 18, 2018, Magnolia Bostad AB has moved from Nasdaq First North to Main Market Sweden on June 20, 2018. As a result, the new portfolio effective July 2, 2018 has been adjusted for this change. Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB (CIBUS), HRC World Plc (HRC), Infant Bacterial Therapeutics (IBT B), Kvika banki hf. (KVIKA), Sdiptech AB B (SDIP B), Sedana Medical AB (SEDANA), Stillfront Group AB (SF) and Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd (VEMF SDB) will be added to the portfolio and Cognosec AB (COGS). IRLAB Therapeutics AB ser. A (IRLAB A) and Prime Living AB (PRIME) will exit the portfolio. The FN25 consists of the largest and most traded shares listed on Nasdaq First North. Companies included in the FN25 are selected through a two-step process as follows: -- The 30 largest companies measured by market capitalization are selected. -- The 25 most traded shares within this pool, measured by aggregated trading turnover over a six month period, are selected for the index. FN25 is reviewed semi-annually in January and July. The First North 25 Index constituents effective July 2, 2018 are: Aspire Global plc Next Games Oyj BIMobject AB Nordic Leisure AB Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB Paradox Interactive AB Cinnober Financial Technology PowerCell Sweden AB Climeon AB ser. B SaltX Technology Holding AB ser. B Detection Technology Oyj Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB ser. B Fastighets AB Trianon ser. B Sedana Medical AB Global Gaming 555 AB Sdiptech AB B GomSpace Group AB Stillfront Group AB HRC World Plc THQ Nordic AB ser. B Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB ser Verkkokauppa.com Oyj B. Kambi Group plc Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd Kvika banki hf. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 3,900 total listings with a market value of $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. Media Relations Contact: Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com -------------------------