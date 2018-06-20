

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The majority of the European markets ended Wednesday's session with slight gains. Markets were in recovery mode following the losses of the previous two sessions. Traders looked to snap up stocks at lower prices, but remained in a cautious mood due to the escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and China.



Traders are looking forward to tomorrow's announcement from the Bank of England. The central bank is expected to make no changes to rates after it concludes its policy meeting.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.46 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.15 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.55 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.14 percent, but the CAC of France fell 0.34 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.31 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 1.11 percent.



In London, BT Group jumped 2.71 percent after Jefferies upgraded the stock's rating to 'buy' from 'hold'.



Property group British Land Co rose 0.76 percent after the company reported robust lettings growth.



BAE Systems gained 0.54 percent after winning a contract for wheeled amphibious combat vehicles from the U.S. Marine Corps.



Berkeley Group Holdings sank 5.90 percent. The homebuilder raised its guidance but warned that profit growth would return to 'normal levels' next year.



A.P. Moller-Maersk climbed 1.34 percent in Copenhagen after appointing a new CFO.



Colruyt surged 3.68 percent in Brussels after the supermarket group reported annual profit that topped forecasts.



Germany's producer prices increased at the fastest pace in seven months in May, figures from Destatis showed Wednesday. Producer prices climbed 2.7 percent year-on-year in May, faster than the 2 percent increase in April. A similar faster growth was last seen in October. Prices were forecast to climb 2.5 percent.



Existing home sales in the U.S. unexpectedly decreased in the month of May, according to a report released by the National Association of Realtors on Wednesday. NAR said existing home sales fell by 0.4 percent to an annual rate of 5.43 million in May after plunging by 2.7 percent to a downwardly revised 5.45 million in April.



The drop surprised economists, who had expected existing home sales to climb to an annual rate of 5.52 million from the 5.46 million originally reported for the previous month.



