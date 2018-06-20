

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Wednesday's session with a significant increase, following the weakness of the past two sessions. The strong performance of the defensive heavyweights provided a boost to the overall market.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 1.11 percent Wednesday and finished at 8,557.51. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.89 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.92 percent.



Roche was the top gainer among the index heavyweights, with an increase of 2.6 percent. Novartis advanced 1 percent and Nestle gained 1.1 percent.



Bank stocks also turned in a solid performance. UBS climbed 1.5 percent, Credit Suisse gained 1.1 percent and Julius Baer added 0.4 percent.



Lonza was another notable gainer, with an increase of 1.7 percent.



Swatch Group rose 1.1 percent and rival Richemont added 0.3 percent.



