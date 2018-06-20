

Downing TWO VCT plc LEI: 213800HJGTPW7F8YEY55 Transaction in own shares 20 June 2018



Downing TWO VCT plc announces that on 20 June 2018 the Company purchased the following shares for cancellation: No. Price paid % of class purchased per share in issue



K Shares of 0.1p each 16,275 97.5p 0.10%



