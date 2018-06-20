

Downing THREE VCT plc LEI: 2138008V2JDU2K6ZHF80 Transaction in own shares 20 June 2018



Downing THREE VCT plc announces that on 20 June 2018 the Company purchased the following shares for cancellation:



No. Price paid % of class purchased per share in issue



J Shares of 0.1p each 19,725 94.5p 0.18%



