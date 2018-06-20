Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2018) - Alliance Growers Corp. (CSE: ACG) (FSE: 1LA) (WKN: A2DFYX) (OTC: ALGWF) ("Alliance Growers" or the "Company") is pleased to report the application of a license in Alberta and the launch of the Company's Seed to Sale Cannabis marketing campaign through an array of marketing activities and awareness services in association with various media partners to increase market exposure.

The Company has initiated a comprehensive media and marketing campaign to create market awareness for Alliance Growers, through various communication initiatives, including roadshows providing in-person introductions for the Company with institutional and retail brokers in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver, as well as other financial capitals. This cross-Canada roadshow commences this week in Montreal and continues the following week in Toronto and in July, Calgary, Alberta. Alliance Growers will be raising awareness through media distribution on National TV, radio, and multiple online channels to provide the financial community with an introduction to the Company's Seed to Sale Cannabis business strategy.

Alliance Growers has created a vertically integrated company starting with the production of genetically perfect, disease free plantlets from the Cannabis Biotech Complex. This includes providing the plantlets required for the production of 99% pure CBD oil derived from the Dana Strain in a joint commercial hemp operation with Pharmagreen. Additionally, future ACMPR production through BioCannaTech, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary in Quebec, and other ACMPR investments will provide flower at wholesale or cost for Cannabis CBD oil extraction. The addition of Spyder Vapes Inc., an established, upscale, 'high-end with competitive prices' retail store chain for distribution of products produced from the Dana strain and from Cannabis CBD oil will give Alliance Growers and its group of companies a significant advantage in cost and margin compared to competitors.

The Management of Alliance Growers is pleased with the latest announcement in marijuana legislation with the passing in the Senate of the federal government's bill legalizing recreational marijuana by a vote of 52-29, paving the way for a fully legal cannabis market within an estimated 8 to 12 weeks. Now that the bill has passed, it's up to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet to choose the actual date when the legalization of recreational marijuana becomes law of the land. Bill C-45 comes with a provisional buffer period of 8 to 12 weeks to give provinces time to prepare for sales of recreational marijuana. The announcement is very timely for Alliance Growers with its recent announcement to acquire Spyder Vapes and with the planned expansion of Spyder Vapes into Alberta in the near term, and the expansion into British Colombia to follow.

Dennis Petke, President and CEO of Alliance Growers commented: "Alliance Growers continues to make tremendous progress on many fronts of it's business plan. We anticipate breaking ground very soon on the Cannabis Biotech Complex and we have secured future production of flower in Quebec with the BiocannaTech facility. The recent acquisition of Spyder Vapes, Alliance Growers retail arm, gives Alliance Growers a true Seed (plantlet) to Sale company that we are proud and excited to introduce to the investment community."

About Alliance Growers Corp.

Alliance Growers is a diversified cannabis company driven by the Company's 'Four Pillars' Organization Plan - Cannabis Biotech Complex, Strategic ACMPR Investments, CBD Oil Supply and Distribution, and Research and Technology.

Alliance Growers is working with WFS Pharmagreen Inc. advancing a new business partnership, to jointly develop and operate a 58,000-square foot facility, to be the first of its kind in Western Canada to house a DNA Botany lab, extraction facility and Tissue Culture Plantlet Production facility to service the Cannabis market and agriculture market in general. The proposed Cannabis Biotech Complex will grow Cannabis plantlets using proprietary tissue culture propagation, specifically the "Chibafreen Invitro Plant Production System", which assures consistent composition and purity of each plantlet for the growers.

Alliance Growers recently announced that it will acquire established Ontario based retailer Spyder Vapes Inc. This is the first step in the development of a true vertically integrated Seed to Sale business for Alliance Growers.

About Spyder Vapes Inc.

Founded in 2014 by entrepreneur Dan Pelchovitz, Spyder Vapes is an established chain of three high-end vape stores in Ontario. The Spyder brand is defined by its high-quality proprietary line of e-juice, liquids and exclusive retail deals, dispensed in uniquely designed stores creating the optimal customer experience. Revenues for the initial two stores totalled $733,000 for the year ending January 31, 2018. The third store opened in December 2017.

Spyder Vapes is currently sourcing retail locations throughout Alberta and British Columbia where it seeks to establish a presence and apply for cannabis retail licences pursuant to recently announced provincial legislation. The additional retail locations will allow Spyder Vapes to leverage its retail and brand-building expertise, to offer customers quality cannabis products and, more specifically proprietary CBD products from Alliance Growers as legislation permits. Spyder Vapes' existing revenues and potential growth in the vape business will strengthen its ability to pursue opportunities in the soon to be launched recreational cannabis marketplace.

Spyder Vapes' retail and distribution focus is an ideal fit for Alliance Growers' mission to build a diversified global cannabis company focused not on where the market is today, but where it is going. Spyder Vapes neatly fits into Alliance Growers' emerging network of interests in licenced cannabis growers, cannabidiol (CBD) oil extractors, new agricultural technologies, and its own Cannabis Biotech Complex. Spyder Vapes, as the retail arm for Alliance Growers, will create a true Seed (plantlet farm) to Sale (retail stores) business for the Company and its customers.

