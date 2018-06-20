

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facing widespread criticism over a policy that has led to children being separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border, President Donald Trump indicated Wednesday he plans to sign an executive order to address the issue.



The executive order Trump plans to sign would reportedly not end his administration's 'zero tolerance' policy for illegal immigrants but would allow families to be detained together.



Trump told reporters at the White House that the action would be 'pre-emptive,' as the House is expected to vote on two separate immigration bills later this week.



'The Republicans want security and insist on security for our country. And we will have that,' Trump said. 'At the same time we have compassion and want to keep families together.'



'I'll be signing something in a little while that's going to do that,' he added. 'I'll be doing something that's somewhat pre-emptive and ultimately will be matched by legislation I'm sure.'



The move to sign the executive order is seen as a reversal by the president, who has previously argued that it is up to Congress to address the issue of family separations.



Trump indicated during a closed-door meeting with House Republicans on Tuesday that he would support both a conservative immigration proposal drafted by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-Virg., and a compromise bill negotiated by centrist and conservative Republicans.



Comments from some Republican lawmakers following the meeting suggested lingering uncertainty about where Trump stands, although White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah sought to clarify the president's position.



'In his remarks, he endorsed both House immigration bills that build the wall, close legal loopholes, cancel the visa lottery, curb chain migration, and solve the border crisis and family separation issue by allowing for family detention and removal,' Shah said.



The compromise bill purportedly includes $25 billion in funding to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, a key demand from Trump.



The bill would also provide a pathway to citizenship for young illegal immigrants brought to the country as children, end the diversity visa 'lottery' system, and limit family migration.



