

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump remains widely popular in West Virginia, but the results of a new Monmouth University Poll still show Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.V., leading his race for re-election in the state.



The poll showed Manchin with a 48 percent to 39 percent lead over Republican state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey among potential voters.



Another 4 percent of voters support former coal baron Don Blankenship, who is trying to run as the Constitution Party candidate after losing the GOP nomination but could be prevented from appearing on the ballot due to West Virginia's 'sore loser' law.



Without Blankenship in the race, Manchin holds a slightly narrower 49 percent to 42 percent lead over Morrisey.



Manchin holds similar leads using a historical midterm model as well as a model that includes a turnout surge in areas where Democrats tend to perform more strongly.



The advantage for Manchin comes even though Trump as a positive 67 percent to 29 percent approval rating in West Virginia.



'West Virginia may be a deep red in presidential elections, but Joe Manchin has carved out a niche for himself, especially among older voters who see him as the type of Democrat they used to support for decades,' said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute.



The Monmouth University survey of 653 West Virginia voters was conducted June 14th through 19th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.



