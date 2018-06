REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Oracle (ORCL) have shown a significant move to the downside during trading on Wednesday, slumping by 7.3 percent. Earlier in the session, Oracle hit its lowest intraday level in over a year.



The sell-off by Oracle comes after the business software giant reported better than expected fiscal fourth quarter results but provided disappointing earnings guidance for the current quarter.



