

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Micron Technology (MU) reported a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $3.82 billion, or $3.10 per share. This compares with $1.65 billion, or $1.40 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Micron Technology reported adjusted earnings of $3.90 billion or $3.15 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 40.0% to $7.80 billion from $5.57 billion last year.



Micron Technology earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $3.90 Bln. vs. $1.90 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.15 vs. $1.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.12 -Revenue (Q3): $7.80 Bln vs. $5.57 Bln last year.



