The "Global Gout Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research provides insights, estimates and forecasts into Gout epidemiology, Gout diagnosed patients, and Gout treatment rate for US, Japan, and EU5 countries. The research measures key indicators including prevalence of Gout derived from epidemiological analysis, patients diagnosed with Gout, and patients treated with a drug therapy.
The research study helps executives estimate Gout market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.
Key Topics Covered
1. Gout: Disease Definition
2. Global Gout Patient Flow
2A. Global Gout Prevalence
2B. Global Gout Diagnosed Patients
2C. Global Gout Treated Patients
3. Gout Patient Flow in the US
3A. Gout Prevalence in the US
3B. Gout Diagnosed Patients in the US
3C. Gout Treated Patients in the US
4. Gout Patient Flow in Europe
4A. Gout Prevalence in Europe
4B. Gout Diagnosed Patients in Europe
4C. Gout Treated Patients in Europe
5. Gout Patient Flow in Germany
5A. Gout Prevalence in Germany
5B. Gout Diagnosed Patients in Germany
5C. Gout Treated Patients in Germany
6. Gout Patient Flow in France
6A. Gout Prevalence in France
6B. Gout Diagnosed Patients in France
6C. Gout Treated Patients in France
7. Gout Patient Flow in Spain
7A. Gout Prevalence in Spain
7B. Gout Diagnosed Patients in Spain
7C. Gout Treated Patients in Spain
8. Gout Patient Flow in Italy
8A. Gout Prevalence in Italy
8B. Gout Diagnosed Patients in Italy
8C. Gout Treated Patients in Italy
9. Gout Patient Flow in UK
9A. Gout Prevalence in UK
9B. Gout Diagnosed Patients in UK
9C. Gout Treated Patients in UK
10. Gout Patient Flow in Japan
10A. Gout Prevalence in Japan
10B. Gout Diagnosed Patients in Japan
10C. Gout Treated Patients in Japan
11. Research Methodology
Related Topics: Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs