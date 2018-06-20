The "Global Gout Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research provides insights, estimates and forecasts into Gout epidemiology, Gout diagnosed patients, and Gout treatment rate for US, Japan, and EU5 countries. The research measures key indicators including prevalence of Gout derived from epidemiological analysis, patients diagnosed with Gout, and patients treated with a drug therapy.

The research study helps executives estimate Gout market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

Key Topics Covered

1. Gout: Disease Definition

2. Global Gout Patient Flow

2A. Global Gout Prevalence

2B. Global Gout Diagnosed Patients

2C. Global Gout Treated Patients

3. Gout Patient Flow in the US

3A. Gout Prevalence in the US

3B. Gout Diagnosed Patients in the US

3C. Gout Treated Patients in the US

4. Gout Patient Flow in Europe

4A. Gout Prevalence in Europe

4B. Gout Diagnosed Patients in Europe

4C. Gout Treated Patients in Europe

5. Gout Patient Flow in Germany

5A. Gout Prevalence in Germany

5B. Gout Diagnosed Patients in Germany

5C. Gout Treated Patients in Germany

6. Gout Patient Flow in France

6A. Gout Prevalence in France

6B. Gout Diagnosed Patients in France

6C. Gout Treated Patients in France

7. Gout Patient Flow in Spain

7A. Gout Prevalence in Spain

7B. Gout Diagnosed Patients in Spain

7C. Gout Treated Patients in Spain

8. Gout Patient Flow in Italy

8A. Gout Prevalence in Italy

8B. Gout Diagnosed Patients in Italy

8C. Gout Treated Patients in Italy

9. Gout Patient Flow in UK

9A. Gout Prevalence in UK

9B. Gout Diagnosed Patients in UK

9C. Gout Treated Patients in UK

10. Gout Patient Flow in Japan

10A. Gout Prevalence in Japan

10B. Gout Diagnosed Patients in Japan

10C. Gout Treated Patients in Japan

11. Research Methodology

