

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Thursday see Q1 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



GDP is expected to expand 0.5 percent on quarter and 2.7 percent on year, slowing from 0.6 percent on quarter and 2.9 percent on year in the three months prior.



Japan will see supermarket sales data for May; in April, sales slid 1.2 percent on year.



Hong Kong will provide May figures for consumer prices; in April, inflation was up 1.9 percent on year.



The central bank in the Philippines will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 3.25 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX