NeoMagic Corporation: NeoMagic(R) Corporation Provides Business Update

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2018 / NeoMagic Corporation (OTC PINK: NMGC), today provided a business update on key strategic initiatives; Expansion of MercadoMagico brand, Maximizing value of Legacy Products and Strategic Merger and Acquisition opportunities.

MercadoMagico Brand

MercadoMagico-US is happy to announce the addition of products for customer with a health-conscious lifestyle. These customers can now buy products from some of the premier providers of organic foods and supplements.

In a continuing effort to provide a personal touch to its customer experience and establish a differentiation from Amazon (AMZN) and eBay (EBAY), MercadoMagico-US has implemented live-chat and a toll-free number for its US-based customers.

Since its launch, MercadoMagico.com.mx has seen a steady and sustained increase in repeat traffic and visitor to traffic conversion ratio. A key factor in customer growth for MercadoMagico-MX has been establishing trust in the MercadoMagico brand in Mexico. A big component of this trust has been MercadoMagico-MX relationship with Estafeta and their ability to deliver customer purchases in a timely manner, within this underserved Spanish market.

"We are excited to be working with MercadoMagico toward a common goal: to offer reliable, comprehensive and well-known service to their customers in Mexico, that fits the quality and variety of products MercadoMagico offers to Mexico's market," said Jaime Ventura, VP Cross-border of Estafeta USA.

David Tomasello, VP of Strategic Planning and Chairman of NeoMagic Corporation added, "We are committed to growing MercadoMagico's global revenue and brand awareness beyond U.S., Mexico and Venezuela. In fact, we are currently searching for partners in Spain, Argentina and Chile to launch MercadoMagico in those countries."

Merger & Acquisition Opportunities

Although NeoMagic Corporation (NMGC) continues to successfully self-fund, it is committed to capitalizing on economic merger and acquisition opportunities. Therefore, the Company regularly evaluates strategic merger and acquisition opportunities in new markets, markets within its technology or in complementary markets.

Legacy Products

The Company continues to maintain its core business with shipments of its legacy product line of MiMagic3 application processors. The Company's goal is to continue to focus on identifying new opportunities to monetize existing MiMagic family products, to facilitate its ability to return to full-time financial reporting.

About NeoMagic

NeoMagic Corporation, headquartered in Silicon Valley, a pioneer in SOC (System On A Chip) and embedded dynamic random-access-memory (DRAM) technology, the integration of complex logic, memory and analog circuits into single-chip solutions, designed to offer the lowest power, smallest form-factor and best multimedia features and performance.

For more information, visit NeoMagic.com.

NeoMagic owns and operates MercadoMagico.com.

MercadoMagico is a registered trademark.

Safe Harbor Statement

NeoMagic is a registered trademark of NeoMagic Corporation and MiMagic is trademarked.

