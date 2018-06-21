

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Wednesday halted the four-day losing streak in which it had stumbled almost 175 points or 5.8 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,915-point plateau and it may find continued support on Thursday.



The global forecast for the oversold Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with bargain hunting expected amid a bump in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were mixed to higher, and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished slightly higher on Wednesday following mixed performances from the financial shares and the oil companies.



For the day, the index gained 7.91 points or 0.27 percent to finish at 2,915.73 after trading between 2,872.16 and 2,925.56. The Shenzhen Composite Index jumped 18.55 points or 1.16 percent to end at 1,612.60.



Among the actives, Bank of China shed 0.80 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China lost 0.87 percent, China Minsheng Bank collected 0.69 percent, China Merchants Bank and China Construction Bank both skidded 1.66 percent, China Life tumbled 1.96 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) slid 0.78 percent, PetroChina added 0.13 percent, China Shenhua Energy skidded 1.82 percent, China Vanke fell 0.52 percent, CITIC Securities lost 0.99 percent and Baoshan Iron advanced 0.93 percent.



The lead from Wall Street calls for mild support. After an initial move to the upside, stocks turned lackluster on Wednesday - eventually ending the session mixed.



The Dow fell 42.41 points or 0.17 percent to 24,657.80, while the NASDAQ added 55.93 points or 0.72 percent to 7,781.51 and the S&P 500 gained 4.73 points or 0.17 percent to 2,767.32.



The advance by the NASDAQ reflected strength among media stocks after Disney (DIS) raised its offer for most of Twenty-First Century Fox's (FOXA) media assets - exceeding the offer made by rival Comcast (CMCSA).



Traders largely shrugged off concerns about a trade war been the U.S. and China that contributed to weakness on Tuesday.



In economic news, the National Association of Realtors reported an unexpected decrease in existing home sales in May.



Crude oil futures rebounded Wednesday after the latest U.S. inventories report showed a bigger drop than expected. July WTI oil gained $1.15 or 1.8 percent to end at $66.22/bbl on expiration day. August WTI oil was up 81 cents or nearly 1.3 percent to settle at $65.71/bbl.



