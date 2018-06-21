UnionPay International launches its biggest-scale summer marketing campaign

SHANGHAI, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As the summer approaches, China's outbound tourism market will usher in an annual peak. A recent report released by China CYTS shows that over 60% of Chinese tourists traveling this summer will travel abroad. UnionPay cardholders can use UnionPay cards in 169 countries and regions, and over 20,000 merchants overseas are participating in UnionPay International's summer marketing campaign, namely the Global Travel Season. The number of the participating merchants doubled from last year, reaching a new high.

Users of the "UnionPay" app can enjoy UnionPay mobile payment services in 26 countries and regions outside mainland China. These services include QR code payment and UnionPay's contactless feature mobile QuickPass. With the "UnionPay" app, tourists can also enjoy the unique offers for UnionPay mobile payments, download u-plan e-coupons, and check about UnionPay's card-using benefits and services worldwide.

The acceptance scope of the "UnionPay" app outside mainland China continues to expand

The number of "UnionPay" app users has exceeded 70 million, and accepting UnionPay mobile payment service has become a way for merchants outside mainland China to welcome Chinese tourists. In Japan, Tokyu Plaza Ginza is accepting UnionPay mobile QuickPass. Haneda Airport, Matsuya Ginza department store, LAOX duty-free shops will begin accepting UnionPay QR code payment starting in July.

The launch of UnionPay's mobile payment services in Japan is an epitome of the rollout of UnionPay's mobile payments worldwide. With UnionPay QR code payment being accepted in Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Mauritius, etc., "UnionPay" app users can now pay by scanning QR codes in 19 countries and regions outside mainland China. Chinese tourists can also easily activate UnionPay mobile QuickPass function via the "UnionPay" app, which is accepted at over one million POS terminals in 19 countries and regions including Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Russia.

This year's Global Travel Season offers some unique benefits to outbound tourists using the "UnionPay" app: Firstly, merchants in Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Japan, Russia, Australia and other countries and regions are providing discounts for UnionPay mobile QuickPass. For instance, customers can purchase Aeroexpress ticket in Moscow for only one Ruble. Secondly, customers can download u-plan e-coupons that can be used at about 6,000 merchant locations in 17 countries and regions via the app to enjoy the best discount instore. Thirdly, the app users can check about merchant offers, card-using tips, tax refund guides and other practical information.

Over 20,000 merchants outside mainland China offer unique offers for UnionPay

UnionPay's summer marketing campaign this year covers 70 popular destinations in more than 40 countries and regions, including short-range destinations like Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia, and Europe, the United States, Australia, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. UnionPay cardholders may enjoy up to 30% discount at over 20,000 merchants.

It's worth mentioning that merchants in about 20 countries and regions along the Belt and Road have participated in this campaign. These markets include emerging tourist destinations such as Russia, the Czech Republic, Poland, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates. In Russia, for example, restaurants, hotels, supermarkets, entertainment establishments and other businesses are offering UnionPay discounts.

With the continuous expansion of the UnionPay acceptance network, more and more merchants in fields of catering, entertainment, accommodation, and transportation are participating in the UnionPay promotion campaigns, bringing a more convenient payment experience to free-and-independent tourists. UnionPay cardholders may book hotel rooms at a preferable price at websites like Expedia, Hotels.com and other travel platforms. Cardholders may enjoy up to 20% discount for online flight booking at the official websites of airline companies such as Emirates Airline and Ethiopian Airways. Cardholders going on self-driving tours may enjoy 15% off for car rental and 1 day off.

Cardholders who travel with their family may pay special attention to the benefits provided by family-friendly merchants. When visiting museums like the Metropolitan Museum in the United States, the Van Gogh Museum in the Netherlands, UnionPay cardholders may enjoy free entry, free souvenirs and other discounts. Royal Caribbean Cruises, Legoland in Malaysia, the San Francisco Bay Aquarium and many other theme parks are offering discounts for UnionPay cardholders.