Course to the East: Russia Participates in the SYLVA WOOD Exhibition in China for the Second Year

SHANGHAI, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

From June 25 to June 27, 2018, the International Woodworking Exhibition SYLVA WOOD 2018 will be held in Shanghai - one of the largest world events in the field of timber processing. The fourth year in sequence, the event brings together the world's leading timber companies.

Russia will participate in the exhibition for the second time - Russian manufacturers presented their products in Shanghai at the "Russian Timber Industry" joint stand in 2017. The experience of last year's participation demonstrated the Chinese companies' interest in the Russian market: interaction with the Asian partners was significantly expanded, and a number of mutually beneficial contracts were concluded. Today, several large investment projects with the participation of Chinese companies are already being implemented in Russia.

"Russia occupies a leading position in the volume of forest resources in the world. Effective use of these resources is our national priority. We rely on strong centuries-old traditions and set ambitious goals - introduction of new production technologies, satisfaction of growing domestic demand and support for exports. Russia is taking part in SYLVA WOOD for the second year, and we see the movement, successful development of relations with our Asian partners. We need to further develop this vector, attract new companies, organize business missions for them and introduce them to our companies and regions," Viktor Evtukhov, State Secretary, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, said.

A wide range of the country's woodworking industry products will be presented at a joint stand under the general brand of the timber industry of the country: paper packaging, glued timber, structural materials for wooden house construction, pellets, plywood, OSB-boards, finishing floor and wall materials and other timber advanced processing products.

In 2018, the Russian exposition will be organized by the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation jointly with Russian Export Center. Eight large Russian companies will demonstrate their products in Shanghai: Latat LLC, Eco-Group LLC, Ilim Timber LLC, Segezha Group LLC, Co. Ltd. WPM Kalevala, EcoHouse LLC, Ustyanskiy Timber Industry Complex LLC (RusTimber), Italmac Timber Company Ltd.