

Apple Inc. (AAPL) said that it is forming a partnership with Sesame Workshop to create children's programming for its planned subscription video service.



The pact is the latest in a slew of deals Apple has struck in recent months for content including an agreement last week for Oprah Winfrey to create programming for the as-yet unnamed video service.



As per the terms of the contract, Apple has ordered multiple series from Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit media and educational platform best known for the long-running show 'Sesame Street.' Shows will be live-action, animated as well as one featuring puppets, according to a person close to Apple.



'Sesame Street' isn't part of the agreement. That show airs on AT&T Inc.'s HBO and PBS as part of a five-year partnership struck in 2015.



The Sesame agreement indicates that Apple's service will be broad-based. It has also ordered several sitcoms and dramas aimed at an adult audience, including a program about the morning television news business starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.



Apple has committed to spending $1 billion on content. Its video play is being overseen by former Sony TV executives Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg. The pair were involved in the development of several successful shows at Sony, including 'The Crown' and 'Breaking Bad.'



Apple has yet to say when its direct-to-consumer video service will debut but people close to the company say it is expected to launch next year.



