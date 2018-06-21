

PALO ALTO (dpa-AFX) - HP Inc. (HPQ) said that its board authorized an additional $4.0 billion for future repurchases of its outstanding shares of common stock.



HP noted that it intends to use the additional authorization to repurchase its shares from time to time to offset the dilution created by shares issued under employee stock plans and to repurchase shares opportunistically. As of April 30, 2018, HP had about $1.2 billion of repurchase authorization remaining under the share repurchase authorizations approved by the Board.



