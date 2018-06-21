

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market recovered after a weak start and is modestly higher on Thursday following the mostly positive lead overnight from Wall Street and on a weaker yen. The absence of fresh developments in the U.S.-China trade war also boosted investor sentiment.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 44.94 points or 0.20 percent to 22,600.37, off a high of 22,624.88. Japanese shares ended a choppy session higher on Wednesday.



Among the major exporters, Canon is declining almost 1 percent, Panasonic is down 0.4 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is lower by 0.1 percent, while Sony is rising more than 2 percent.



Automaker Toyota is losing 0.4 percent and Honda is declining 0.6 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by more than 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down almost 2 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is rising 0.6 percent, while Japan Petroleum Exploration is lower by more than 1 percent despite higher crude oil prices overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Takeda Pharmaceutical is rising 5 percent, Showa Denko is gaining almost 3 percent and Daiichi Sankyo is higher by more than 2 percent. On the flip side, Nitto Denko is losing almost 3 percent, while Oji Holdings, Chiba Bank and Credit Saison are lower by more than 2 percent.



In economic news, Japan will see supermarket sales data for May.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 110 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Wednesday with the tech-heavy Nasdaq reaching a new record closing high, reflecting strength among media stocks after Disney raised its offer for most of Twenty-First Century Fox's media assets. On the other hand, notable declines by Travelers and McDonald's contributed to the modest loss posted by the Dow.



While the Dow edged down 42.41 points or 0.2 percent to 24,657.80, the Nasdaq climbed 55.93 points or 0.7 percent to 7,781.51 and the S&P 500 rose 4.73 points or 0.2 percent to 2,767.32.



The major European markets also turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday. While the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index inched up by 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.3 percent.



Crude oil futures rose in choppy trade Wednesday ahead of an OPEC meeting on Friday in Vienna. WTI crude gained 1.8 percent to $66.22 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX