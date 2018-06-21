Addex Therapeutics: Addex Shareholders Approve All Resolutions at Annual General Meeting

Geneva, Switzerland, 21 June 2018 - Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN), a leading company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, announced today that its shareholders approved all the proposals of the board of directors at its 2018 Annual General Meeting.

"Addex has had a great start to 2018 with the signing of a strategic partnership with Indivior PLC and the completion of a CHF40million financing, which provides us with the capital to drive forward our portfolio to meaningful value inflection points," said Tim Dyer, CEO of Addex. "We thank our shareholders for their continued support and are pleased to welcome Jake Nunn and Issac Manke to the board of directors. Their wealth of experience at this key stage in the company's growth, will prove invaluable."

Annual report, appropriation of results and discharge of board of directors and executive management





Shareholders approved the annual report, financial statements, compensation report and consolidated financial statements for the business year 2017, as well as the appropriation of the results. In addition, shareholders granted discharge to the members of the board of directors and the executive management for their activities during the business year 2017.



Election of members of the board of directors and compensation committee and chairman





Shareholders re-elected Vincent Lawton as chairman of the board of directors and member of the compensation committee; Raymond Hill as member of the board of directors and member of the compensation committee; Roger Mills and Tim Dyer as member of the board of directors. Two new members of the board of directors were appointed: Jake Nunn of New Enterprise Associates and Issac Manke of New Leaf Venture Partners.

Election of auditors and independent voting rights representative

Shareholders re-elected PricewaterhouseCoopers SA, Geneva, as the auditors for the 2018 business year and re-elected Robert P. Briner, attorney-at-law as the independent voting rights representative until the 2019 Annual General Meeting.



Remuneration for board of directors and executive management



Shareholders approved board proposed maximum remuneration for members of the board of directors up to the 2019 Annual General Meeting and executive management for the financial year 2019. In addition, shareholders approved board proposed additional remuneration for the board of directors for the period from the 2017 AGM to 2018 AGM, and for the executive management for the financial year 2018.

The proposals and explanations regarding the agenda items can be found on Addex's website at www.addextherapeutics.com/en/news-and-events/events/ (http://www.addextherapeutics.com/en/news-and-events/events/).

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics (www.addextherapeutics.com (http://www.addextherapeutics.com)) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally available, small molecule allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators are an emerging class of small molecule drugs which have the potential to be more specific and confer significant therapeutic advantages over conventional "orthosteric" small molecule or biological drugs. Addex's allosteric modulator drug discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention - the Addex pipeline was generated from this pioneering allosteric modulator drug discovery platform. Addex's lead drug candidate, dipraglurant (mGluR5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM) has successfully completed a Phase 2a POC in Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia (PD-LID), and is being prepared to enter registration trials for PD-LID. In parallel, dipraglurant's therapeutic use in dystonia is being investigated. Addex's second clinical program, ADX71149 (mGluR2 positive allosteric modulator or PAM) is being developed in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc for epilepsy. In addition, ADX71441 (GABAB receptor PAM) program was awarded a $5.3 million grant by the US National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA, a division of National Institutes of Health, NIH) to support human studies in cocaine addiction and has been licensed to Indivior PLC. Discovery programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A neuropathy, mGluR4PAM, mGluR7NAM, TrkBPAM and mGluR3NAM & PAM.

Press Contacts:

Tim Dyer

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +41 22 884 15 61

Email: PR@addextherapeutics.com (mailto:PR@addextherapeutics.com) Mike Sinclair

Partner, Halsin Partners

+44 (0)20 7318 2955

msinclair@halsin.com (mailto:msinclair@halsin.com)

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements: This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Addex Therapeutics Ltd. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.