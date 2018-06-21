

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer confidence held steady in June after weakening slightly in the previous month, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.



The consumer sentiment came in at 23.0 in June, the same reading as in May.



Willingness to buy decreased a fraction in June, while consumers judge the same in June about their financial situation as in May.



In an another report, the statistical office revealed that annual consumer spending growth remained stable at 3.0 percent in April.



In April, consumers mainly spent more on durable goods, clothing, shoes and cars.



